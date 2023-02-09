PASO ROBLES — A Paso Robles teen has been arrested and sent to juvenile hall after a handgun was found in their vehicle.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, a Paso Robles Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on Niblick Road for an equipment violation. The 17-year-old driver pulled over into the parking lot of the Paso Robles High School.

According to a press release from PRPD, during the traffic stop, the officer noticed a large amount of marijuana on the backseat. While conducting a search of the vehicle, officers located an unloaded 80 percent Glock-style handgun and a partially loaded high-capacity magazine inside a bag. The driver was arrested for drug and weapon-related charges and transported to Juvenile Hall.

During this incident, there was no threat to the Paso Robles High School identified. Paso Robles Police School Resource Officers were in contact with school administrators to ensure student safety.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at (805) 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

