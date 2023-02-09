Darwin Wayne Curry passed away unexpectedly in Fresno, CA, at the age of 85.

Darwin was born in Des Moines, Iowa in 1937 to Elmo Keith Curry and Helen Ross Curry. Darwin graduated from Sierra High School in Auberry, CA, and attended Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, where he obtained a degree in Education and later earned a Master’s degree in Education Administration from CSU Sacramento.

With his wife Rita, Darwin moved to Paso Robles in 1961 to work for the California Youth Authority as a teacher and coach. Darwin would proudly work over 35 years for the Youth Authority as an educator and administrator, ending his career as an Education Administrator at Folsom Prison.

In addition to his teaching career, Darwin was active in civic organizations throughout his life. He was a proud and active member of the Paso Robles Jaycees, the Optimists of Meridian, Idaho, and the Paso Robles Lions Club. Though residing in many places in the United States during his life, Darwin returned to his beloved Paso Robles after he and Rita retired from work.

Darwin is survived by Rita, his wife of 63 years. He is also survived by children Darryl and Lisa, grandchildren David, Michelle, and Simon, sister Donna and brother-in-law Mike McConnell, brother Gary and sister-in-law Fran Curry, and great-grandson Jude Stephens.

Remembrances may be made to the Paso Robles Lions Club.

