PASO ROBLES — Late last night, at approximately 11:56 p.m., Paso Robles Police Department responded to reports of gunshots in the vicinity of 36th Street and Park Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered an occupied residence had been struck by gunfire.

Thankfully, no occupants were injured despite multiple rounds penetrating the dwelling, reaching the living area.

Law enforcement officers and detectives swiftly secured the scene, initiating a comprehensive investigation into the incident. The Paso Robles Police Department is actively seeking information from the public and encourages anyone with relevant details to contact them at (805) 237-6464. Those preferring anonymity can utilize Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or text “SLOTIPS” followed by their message to CRIMES (274637).

advertisement

Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...