PASO ROBLES — In a statement, District Attorney Dan Dow announced the sentencing of Eric Allen Moore (DOB 01/17/1990) to 50 years to life in state prison. Moore, a 33-year-old resident of Paso Robles, pleaded guilty to two counts of engaging in sex acts with children under the age of 10. The sentencing, based on his guilty plea, took place after a court hearing on Oct. 3.

During the plea, Moore admitted to two aggravating factors: the crimes involved victims who were particularly vulnerable, and he took advantage of a position of trust or confidence when committing the acts. The crimes transpired in Paso Robles between 2017 and 2022 and involved two separate children under the age of 10, identified in court proceedings as Confidential Victim #1 and Confidential Victim #2 to protect their privacy.

Deputy District Attorney Kristin Barnard, part of the Sex Crimes Prosecution Unit, expressed admiration for the resilience and courage displayed by the young survivors.

She stated, “While it is tragic to see children so terribly victimized by someone they are supposed to trust most, I am amazed at the resilience and courage shown by these two young survivors. I commend both for having the strength to speak up and not stay silent.”

The Paso Robles Police Department led the investigation with support from the District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation, and Deputy District Attorney Kristin Barnard prosecuted the case.

