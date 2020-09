Paso Robles Police Department reports a shooting that occurred in the area of Santa Ysabel and San Augustin around 10 p.m on Thursday, Sept. 17.

According to reports, one person shot, shooter suspected to be in a white sedan.

Stay out of the area and call Paso PD if you have any information.

This is a developing story; we will provide more information as it becomes available.

