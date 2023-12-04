SHANDON — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is actively searching for the driver of a semi-truck involved in a crash that occurred early Friday morning on Highway 46 East. At approximately 5:10 a.m., heavy fog blanketed the eastbound lanes near the Shandon Rest Area, contributing to the incident.

A 33-year-old man from Bolinas, operating a Nissan cargo van, suffered major injuries when a truck hauling a trailer pulled out of the rest area and crossed the eastbound lanes directly in front of the van. Despite efforts to evade the oncoming vehicle, the van collided with the left-rear of the trailer. The truck, described as heading westbound on Highway 46, fled the scene.

The van sustained significant damage, resulting in the driver being trapped. Emergency responders airlifted him to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo with a broken femur and severe head trauma.

CHP investigators are urging witnesses or individuals who may have seen the truck and/or trailer to contact the Templeton CHP at (805) 400-6720 during regular business hours. Alternatively, information can be provided to the CHP’s San Luis Obispo Communications Center at (805) 593-3333. Officers believe the suspect vehicle, likely damaged on the left side and left rear corner of the trailer, may hold crucial evidence for the ongoing investigation.

