PASO ROBLES — The City is urging the community to keep their storm drains clear of leaves this fall ahead of upcoming rain season. Accumulation of fallen leaves in storm drains hampers the drainage system and can lead to blocked water flow, resulting in localized flooding during heavy rains.

As fall settles in Paso Robles and weather forecasts predict a wet winter, the City is calling on residents to maintain the cleanliness of our storm drains by sweeping up leaves and preventing potential hazards. This will help decrease the likelihood of flooding this winter.

Leaves, a quintessential part of the autumn landscape in Paso Robles, can pose significant challenges when left unattended. Accumulation of fallen leaves in storm drains hampers the drainage system and can lead to blocked water flow, resulting in localized flooding during heavy rains. This can have detrimental effects on our streets, homes, and public spaces.

To address this issue and ensure the well-being of Paso Robles, the City is encouraging residents to take the following steps:

Sweep Up or Mow Fallen Leaves : Regularly sweep up leaves from sidewalks, driveways, and yards. Mowing over leaves in your yard can create mulch and reduce the amount of fallen leaves to clean up.

: Regularly sweep up leaves from sidewalks, driveways, and yards. Mowing over leaves in your yard can create mulch and reduce the amount of fallen leaves to clean up. Dispose of Leaves Properly : Rather than raking leaves into the street, use green waste bins for curbside collection. Composting is also an eco-friendly option that benefits the environment.

: Rather than raking leaves into the street, use green waste bins for curbside collection. Composting is also an eco-friendly option that benefits the environment. Spread the Word: Encourage neighbors and local businesses to participate in leaf-sweeping efforts, and don’t forget to make note of the Street Sweeping Schedule.

