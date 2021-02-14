SAN LUIS OBISPO — At roughly 1:50 p.m. today, Saturday, Feb. 13 San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Deputies responded to a report of a home invasion robbery which occurred at a home in the 1700 block of O’Connor Way in rural San Luis Obispo.

The victim told Detectives the suspect took cash from inside the residence and then stole the victim’s truck.

The suspect is described as a white male adult in his 60’s, approximately 6 feet tall or possibly taller, heavy build with gray hair. The vehicle is a gold 2006 Chevy Silverado with the license plate number 8Z85747.

If you see this vehicle or the suspect, do not attempt to make contact and immediately contact the Sheriff’s office at (805)781-4550.

