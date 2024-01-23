Edna Marquez Galindo, 32, from Fresno died as a result of the solo vehicle crash

TEMPLETON — People involved in a fatal DUI crash have been identified. On Sunday night, Jan. 21, a deadly crash occurred near Templeton resulting in a deadly crash that claimed the life of Edna Marquez Galindo, 32, from Fresno.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to the solo-vehicle accident, which occurred around 10:42 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 101, just south of the Del Rio Road over-crossing between Templeton and Atascadero.

The driver, identified as Oscar De La Mora Marin, 37, of Reedley, was allegedly operating his vehicle at an alarming speed of 90 to 100 MPH while under the influence of alcohol, according to CHP reports. The tragic sequence of events unfolded when De La Mora Marin allowed his vehicle to swerve into the center divider. In an attempt to regain control, he over-corrected, causing the vehicle to spin uncontrollably across both southbound lanes.

The situation escalated further as the vehicle veered off the freeway, ultimately rolling over and coming to rest on its left side on Ramona Road. During the violent rollover, Edna Marquez Galindo was ejected from the vehicle, sustaining major injuries. Emergency responders rushed Galindo to Sierra Vista Medical Center, where she tragically succumbed to her injuries.

CHP’s investigation led to the arrest of De La Mora Marin on felony DUI charges. He has been booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

