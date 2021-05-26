CHP in pursuit of speeding vehicle leads to SWAT negotiations and shoot-out in Kings County

PASO ROBLES — Over the weekend of May 22, Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) arrested two men in separate incidents that involved firearms and narcotics. A third incident involved the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and ended in a stand-off after a high-speed chase.

Jose Jiminez, 20, Paso Robles resident arrested without incident on various charges from a previous altercation.

Jose Jimenez (20, Paso Robles) was arrested on Sunday, May 23, shortly after 11 a.m., at the Presidio Apartment Complex, located at 3200 Spring Street.

On Saturday, May 22, Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) officers and detectives investigated an altercation that occurred in the 3100 block of Park St.

Jimenez was identified as a suspect and believed to have pulled a gun on another individual while threatening to shoot him. Jimenez is also suspected of throwing a hammer through the sunroof of the victim’s car.

Items retrieved from Jiminez’s residence during the arrest

PRPD has reason to believe the incident is gang-related.

After PRPD detectives received a warrant for Jimenez’s residence, he was arrested without incident on various charges stemming from the altercation.

While serving the search warrant at Jimenez’s residence, officers located an M1 Garand 30 caliber rifle and unserialized Glock-style 9mm pistol (loaded). Also recovered were photographs of Jimenez posing with the rifle and pistol.

Jimenez was booked at the SLO County Jail.

Rocc Collins (29, Paso Robles) was booked into the county jail on Saturday, May 22, for multiple charges stemming from drug possession and a loaded handgun.

Rocc Collins, 29, Paso Roble resident, booked on charges stemming from drug possession

On Saturday night, patrol officers received a call of a possible DUI driver swerving and nearly causing collisions.

Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, identifying the driver as Collins. Collins fled on foot during the field sobriety tests, jumping and disappearing into a large 10 x 20 bush.

After Collins refused to come out of the bush, officers called for the K9 unit. Collins then gave up once he heard the K9 barking.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, officers located a loaded 9mm handgun, methamphetamines, fentanyl, cannabis, and Xanax.

Collins was then booked into the county jail.

Items retrieved from Collins’ vehicle.

The final incident began in Paso Robles but subsequently ended with a stand-off and eventual death of the suspect in Kings County.

On Sunday, May 23, at approximately 7 p.m., California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers tried stopping a speeding vehicle in Paso Robles.

CHP then requested assistance from the Kings County Sheriff’s Office after initiating a pursuit with the speeding vehicle.

The vehicle pursuit terminated in the area of State Route 33 and Devils Den Road in southwestern Kings County.

The suspect then confronted the CHP Officers while wearing a tactical vest and armed with a firearm.

Negotiations began between CHP officers and the suspect to get him to surrender.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., Kings County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Crisis Resolution Teams (CRT) were requested and responded to the scene.

For the next ten hours, SWAT and CRT negotiated with the suspect.

At about 7 a.m., the suspect confronted and engaged the SWAT team by firing at least one round in their direction. Law enforcement personnel returned fire. The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There is no further information available at this time regarding this incident. The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating it in cooperation with CHP, Kings County District Attorneys Office, and the Hanford Police Department.

