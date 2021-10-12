Application period is open from October 11 to November 19

SACRAMENTO — California Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA), part of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), announced that it is now accepting applications from California county governments to administer the California Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program (MBCRG). CalOSBA will conduct no more than two rounds for grant administrators, with this first round open only to county governments. The application period is open from Oct. 11, until Nov. 18.

“California has led the nation in small business COVID-19 relief, and we continue to lead this recovery by ensuring our smallest and most vulnerable businesses, many of which are street vendors, earning less than $50k annually have an opportunity to get help through this program”, said Tara Lynn Gray.

The MBCRG Program provides approximately fifty million dollars ($50,000,000) in one-time grant funding to California’s microbusiness to be administered at the county level. The first round Request for Proposal (RFP) to designate eligible grantmaking entities is open to all 58 California county governments. The intent of the funding is to provide relief to the hardest to reach microbusinesses and entrepreneurs.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

The grantmaking entities will develop and implement an outreach and marketing plan to identify and engage eligible microbusinesses that face systemic barriers to access capital, including but not limited to businesses owned by women, minorities, veterans, individuals without documentation, individuals with limited English proficiency, and business owners located in low-wealth and rural, communities.

The Program will award funds to eligible grantmaking entities to distribute grants of $2,500 to eligible micro businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19 and the associated health and safety restrictions.

CalOSBA is available to provide technical application assistance via e-mail at osba@gobiz.ca.gov. There will be a zoom webinar for interested applicants held on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. Interested applicants can register HERE.

The deadline to submit an application is Nov 18 at 5:00 p.m. PST. Applications must be submitted by e-mail to osba@gobiz.ca.gov. For full application instructions, funding allocation by County, eligibility criteria, and additional information, please see the Request for Proposal Announcement at calosba.ca.gov/grant-and-funding-opportunities/ and grants.ca.gov.

About GO-Biz

The Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) serves as the State of California’s leader for job growth and economic development efforts. GO-Biz offers a range of services to business owners including: attraction, retention and expansion services, site selection, permit streamlining, clearing of regulatory hurdles, small business assistance, international trade development, assistance with state government, and much more. For more information visit business.ca.gov.

About CalOSBA

The Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA) helps support economic growth and innovation by working to ensure that California’s small businesses and entrepreneurs have the information, tools and resources they need to plan, launch, manage and grow their businesses successfully and be resilient. The CalOSBA serves to elevate their voices in state government and to advocate on their behalf to help ensure all aspiring and current small business owners and entrepreneurs are provided with the opportunity to access capital, access markets, and connect to the networks and resources they need to succeed. For more information visit the website.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...