Event is open to the public to honor the lives lost

TEMPLETON — In remembrance of the Sept. 11 attacks, 20th anniversary, Templeton Fire will be hosting a 9/11 Memorial Stairclimb at Templeton High School’s Football Stadium starting at 8:30 a.m on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The public is encouraged to participate and climb the 110 flights with the Templeton Firefighters and surrounding agencies to honor those that were lost 20 years ago.

