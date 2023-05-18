Transient woman arrested for homicide in San Luis Obispo County’s first fentanyl-related death prosecution

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced today the arrest of Brandi Elaine Turner, a 50-year-old transient, in connection with a fentanyl-related homicide case. This groundbreaking arrest marks the first instance in the county where a fentanyl death is being prosecuted as a homicide.

On Oct. 27, 2022, deputies were dispatched to the old County Animal Services building on Oklahoma Avenue in San Luis Obispo following a report of a deceased male found behind the premises. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Quinn Alister Hall from Templeton. Subsequent investigation revealed that Hall’s cause of death was a fentanyl overdose.

Detectives working diligently on the case uncovered evidence suggesting that shortly before his death, Hall had allegedly purchased fentanyl from Turner, who resided at the Oklahoma Avenue Safe Parking area. The fentanyl sold by Turner was determined to be the substance responsible for Hall’s fatal overdose.

advertisement

In light of the findings, the Sheriff’s Office took action, and on May 15, Turner was arrested on charges of homicide and drug offenses. She is currently being held at the County Jail pending further legal proceedings.

This incident remains an active investigation, and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Detective Division urges anyone with information related to the case to come forward. Witnesses or individuals with knowledge about this incident are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Detective Division at (805) 781-4500.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...