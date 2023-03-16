Alcohol was believed to have played a factor in the wrong-way crash

PASO ROBLES — One person died at the scene of a car accident just outside of Paso Robles on Tuesday night, March 14. Following the accident, the driver of one of the vehicles was arrested.

Alcohol was believed to have played a role in the wrong-way crash that occurred around 11:18 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 north of Wellsona Road.

According to California Highway Patrol (CHP), Alvaro AlvizoDiaz (33) of Ventura was heading eastbound on Wellsona Road and turned southbound into the northbound lanes of Highway 101. He reportedly was driving around 65 mph in his 2020 Nissan Sentra when he crashed head-on into an oncoming vehicle driven by Isaldo ArellanoSantiago (38) of Oxnard.

ArellanoSantiago, who was driving a 2000 Ford F-150, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say AlvizoDiaz sustained major injuries and was taken to the hospital and was later arrested. A passenger in his vehicle was treated on scene for pain but refused to be transported to the hospital.

Like this: Like Loading...