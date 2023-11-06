PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, San Luis Ambulance, and the Paso Robles Police Department responded to the Daniel Lewis Middle School at approximately 11:17 a.m. on Friday, November 3, for the report of four students experiencing nausea and vomiting.

In total, six students were evaluated for symptoms that resulted from inhaling a sulfur substance that was released in the school locker room. All patients were triaged and two were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Paso Robles Police Department and The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District are investigating the incident.

