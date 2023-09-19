SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — On Aug. 29, Sheriff’s Deputies apprehended a suspect linked to a series of vehicle burglaries that plagued the Bob Jones Trailhead parking lot in Avila Beach and the Reservoir Canyon Trailhead parking lot in San Luis Obispo. Authorities are now actively searching for another suspect connected to these incidents.

During the month of August, law enforcement received a total of 23 reports of vehicle burglaries at these two locations, with many of the incidents resulting in damaged vehicle windows and stolen purses and wallets. Deputies conducted an extensive follow-up investigation, ultimately leading to the identification and subsequent arrest of 28-year-old Joy Delores Thompson from Paso Robles. Thompson faces multiple charges, including burglary and identity theft.

While one suspect is in custody, authorities are urging the public’s assistance in locating the second suspect, described as a white male adult, as seen in surveillance photos. Anyone with information regarding this individual is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (805) 781-4550.

One of the vehicles associated with these incidents is described as a 2012 Hyundai Elantra and has been observed at several burglary locations.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public to always keep your valuables with you or place them in the trunk while on the trails.

Photos Courtesy of the SLO County Sheriff

