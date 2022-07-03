Over 20 juveniles were found fighting in Downtown City Park around 8:30 p.m.

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Police Officers responded to a fight in downtown Paso Robles Park involving a group of over 20 juveniles on Friday, July 1.

Officers arrived on the scene around 8:30 p.m., and most of the involved juveniles began to disperse from the park.

Officers found a 12-year-old male juvenile suffering from a facial injury who said he had been punched twice in the face. It was apparent that he had sustained a broken jaw. This juvenile was transported to a local hospital.

A 14-year-old male juvenile was determined to be the aggressor and obtained by officers.

He was ultimately arrested for felony battery and booked at Juvenile Services Center in San Luis Obispo. The reason for the fight appears to stem from continuous altercations between the two involved juveniles.

Names of the juveniles involved will not be released to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464.

