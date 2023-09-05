PASO ROBLES — In the late hours of Saturday, Sept. 2, a Paso Robles police officer responded to the sound of gunfire in the 700 Block of 28th Street. The officer arrived on the scene to witness two individuals, dressed in black, fleeing the area. Despite an extensive search, the suspects remain at large.

Preliminary findings reveal that approximately seven shots were discharged at an apartment complex within the 700 Block of 28th Street. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries, as the rounds struck the apartment building but spared any residents. Authorities believe this incident to be targeted in nature.

This investigation remains ongoing, and law enforcement urges anyone with information to come forward.

If you possess any information related to this incident, please contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. For those who wish to maintain anonymity, Crime Stoppers offers a 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or the option to send a text with the message “SLOTIPS” followed by your information to CRIMES (274637).

