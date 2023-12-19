PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Police Department is reaching out to the community for assistance in identifying two female suspects believed to be involved in the passing of counterfeit $20 bills at the Paso Robles Target Store on Thursday, Dec. 14.

Individuals with any information related to the incident are urged to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. For those preferring to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers offers multiple avenues for reporting:

Call the 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP (7867)

Download the free mobile app at P3Tips.com

Report on the Crime Stoppers website at slotips.org

In light of this incident, the Paso Robles Police Department advises the community to exercise extra caution when handling cash, considering the recent surge in counterfeit bills nationwide. They offer the following tips for detection:

Train employees to recognize counterfeit money and respond appropriately.

Thoroughly inspect the color, size, and texture of bills; if something feels off, it likely is.

Utilize counterfeit detection tools such as detection pens.

Raise customer awareness by displaying signage indicating vigilance against counterfeiters.

Authorities emphasize the importance of reporting all suspected counterfeit currency to law enforcement, even if the bills were not accepted. It is crucial not to recirculate counterfeit money, and if safe to do so, attempt to identify the individuals and their vehicle.

