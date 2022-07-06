Sheriff’s have released additional photos to assist in finding Alilianna Trujillo

NIPOMO — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in finding missing 15-year-old Alilianna Trujillo of Arizona. They have released additional photos to aid in finding Trujillo.

Trujillo was last seen leaving a family member’s home in Nipomo on July 1. She is from Arizona and is visiting family members in Nipomo for the summer.

Trujillo is described as a Hispanic juvenile, 5′ 4″ tall, 105 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt and black leggings.

Detectives are requesting anyone in the Galaxy Mobile Home Park in Nipomo to check their surveillance cameras or Ring-type doorbell cameras for any suspicious person or vehicle in the early morning hours of Friday, July 1, between the hours of midnight and 2 a.m.

If you are a resident of that area and you have video footage, please contact the Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (805) 781-4500.

