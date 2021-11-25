PASO ROBLES — Opolo Vineyards is getting into the holiday spirit this year with numerous seasonal gift bundles as well as a cozy guest experience for those who want to treat themselves to a joyful afternoon of food and wine.

The Gift of Opolo

Opolo’s holiday gift bundles provide a perfect solution to taking the stress out of holiday shopping. “We have mixed and matched our most popular wines into themed gift packs to make it easier than ever to give the gift of wine,” said Opolo Vineyards co-owner Dave Nichols.

Each bundle comes in an elegant black craft display box and can include personalized messages upon request. All bundles are available at Opolo.com and at the winery tasting room at 7110 Vineyard Drive in Paso Robles in the Willow Creek AVA.

Gift bundles include the “Opolo White Christmas” trio pack featuring Viognier, Chardonnay, and Blanc de Blancs sparkling wine, as well as the “Holiday Dinner Pairing” trio pack that includes the iconic Mountain Zinfandel, “Fusion” Syrah-Cabernet red blend, and “Montagna Mare” Italian-style red blend.

Other bundles include “Best of Opolo” and “Bordeaux” gift packs and, of course, a “Zinfandel Holiday” gift pack showcasing the winery’s mastery of the Zinfandel grape.

Wine and Food Experience

An afternoon at Opolo Vineyards continues to be a fitting treat during the holiday season, with patio dining, multiple tasting experiences, and a secluded ambiance surrounded by Opolo’s estate vineyards and mountainous terrain.

Signature menu offerings include wood-fired pizzas, artisan cheeses, specialty salads, and sausage platters, all with table service and nearby heater lamps when needed. Tastings include flights of five Opolo wines as well as the option to sample spirits from the affiliated on-site Willow Creek Distillery.

“Our aim is to provide one of the most welcoming and memorable guest experiences in the Paso Robles wine region,” said winery co-owner Rick Quinn. “Come out with family and friends during the holidays to get away from it all and make memories together.”

