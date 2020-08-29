PASO ROBLES — El Paso de Robles Chapter, NSDAR American History/Youth Contest Committee on Feb. 24 sent letters to all schools with sixth, seventh, and eighth grades in North County inviting them to enter the Youth Citizenship Contest.

The schools were asked that they respond by March 20 to indicate that they would like to participate. Unfortunately, before they could respond, the coronavirus occurred and schools were closed.

An email was sent to all schools expressing that the American History/Youth Contest Committee realized that they could not present awards as usual and offering to work with the schools as the situation developed even if they had to present the awards for the 2019-20 school year and at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.

American History/Youth Contest Committee Chair Betsy Beatty continued to work with the schools, seven schools responded and selected the winning students. Medals, certificates, permission slips for photos to appear in publicity, and self-addressed envelopes were given to the schools. El Paso de Robles Chapter, NSDAR proudly announces the student winners for the 2019-20 school year.

• Almond Acres Charter Academy — sixth grade: Kai Stoltzfus

• Cappy Culver Elementary School — sixth grade: Ty Brown and eighth grade: Jolie Clack

• Paso Robles Independent School — sixth grade: Zoe Castro

• Pleasant Valley School — sixth grade: Faye Patchett

• Templeton Hills Adventist School — sixth grade: Tristen Alan Sorensen

• Templeton Home School — eighth grade: Savanah Blankenship

El Paso de Robles Chapter, NSDAR, is an active chapter honoring members’ ancestors who fought for their independence. They are committed to volunteer service as a means to better local communities.

Daughters of the American Revolution is one of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world. DAR has more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign countries.

DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service and more

For additional information about DAR and its relevant mission, visit www.dar.org.

