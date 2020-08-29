Firefighting efforts, along with improved weather conditions, continue to improve fire conditions. Firefighters will continue to patrol and mop up. Minimal fire growth was observed.

Smoldering will be observed within the containment lines. These will continue to burn and will not pose a threat as long as it remains within the containment area.

Firefighting resources are beginning to return to their respected Units or reassigned to other incidents.

Air quality around Monterey County has improved to a level of “Good.”

A reduction in fire activity has allowed for an improvement in air quality.

All roads reopened, and all evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted. Incident informational boards throughout the community will be removed. For information regarding the Carmel and River Fires, please call (831) 647-6257 or visit www.fire.ca.gov/incidents.

Damage Assessment Team has completed its damage assessment: Single Residences: 6 Damaged, 50 Destroyed; Other Minor Structures: 1 Damaged, 23 Destroyed; 6767 Acers Burned as of Aug. 29.

Note: Changes in percentages of inspections completed and numbers of damaged and destroyed structures may fluctuate due to continuous assessments by our Damage Assessment Team.

For more information on wildfire, visit CAL FIRE online at https://www.readyforwildfire.org/

