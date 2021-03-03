Secondary Students to return to in-person instruction student schedule after County moves to Red Tier

PASO ROBLES — After almost a year to the day, San Luis Obispo County moves into the Red Tier, which allows all students to be able to attend school in-person.

During the Feb. 23 Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) meeting, trustees and staffed agreed that if the County is moved into the Red Tier by Mar. 9, they plan to have their students back on campus no later than Mar. 16.

Upon hearing the news, the County is now moving at an accelerated progression into the Red Tier because of the case rate and positivity rate, which met the right goals per County Health Officer, Dr. Penny Borenstein. PRJUSD released a back-to-school schedule via social media immediately following.

PRJUSD Back to School Announcement

“Secondary Students to return to in-person instruction!

We are thrilled today to share that all secondary students in grades 7-12 who opted for in-person instruction will be returning to our campuses in the weeks to come. This news comes after SLO County Public Health announced today San Luis Obispo County has re-entered the Red Tier Status at the Board of Supervisors meeting. This is due to our metrics under the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy having moved in the right direction for the second week in a row.

6th grade: All 6th-grade students who are returning to in-person instruction will have orientation on Mar. 4 (AM cohort) or Mar. 5 (PM cohort) 1:30–3:05 p.m.

Hybrid In-Person School begins on Mar. 9.

7th grade: All 7th-grade students who are new to campus will be provided small group orientation as scheduled by the school site on Mar. 8, 1:30–3:05 p.m.

Hybrid In-Person School begins on Mar. 16.

8th grade: All 8th-grade students who are new to campus will be provided small group orientation as scheduled by the school site on Mar. 8, 1:30–3:05 p.m.

Hybrid In-Person School begins on Mar. 16.

9th Grade: All 9th-grade students who are returning to in-person instruction will have orientation on Mar. 9 (AM cohort) or Mar. 10 (PM cohort) 1:30–3:05 p.m.

Hybrid In-Person School begins on Mar. 16.

10th Grade: All 10th-grade students who are returning to in-person instruction will have orientation on Mar. 11 (AM cohort) or Mar. 12 (PM cohort) 1:30–3:05 p.m.

Hybrid In-Person School begins on Mar. 16.

11th Grade: All 11th-grade students who are new to campus will be provided small group orientation as scheduled by the school site on Mar. 11. at 1:30 p.m.-3:05 p.m.

Hybrid In-Person School begins on Mar. 16.

12th Grade: All 12th-grade students who are new to campus will be provided small group orientation as scheduled by the school site on Mar. 12, at 1:30 p.m.-3:05 p.m.

Hybrid In-Person School begins on Mar. 16.

Please make sure to visit our website for our Reopening Procedures and additional details at sites.google.com/pasoschools.org/reopen.

We encourage those families of secondary students enrolled for hybrid instruction who are not yet on campus to watch for more information this week from your student’s school and to visit your school’s website for site-specific Return to Campus information.”

With the news that the students can return to in-person learning, a few of the Paso Robles High School staff members came together and created a welcome back video to ease the transition and help the students feel safe upon return.

While dancing and lip-synching to the Disney Frozen’s hit-song “First Time in Forever,” Jen Gaviola, Deputy Superintendent, Marcy Keyser-Goodnow, PRHS Teacher (Paso High Theatre), Jennifer Bedrosian, PRHS Teacher (Dance Director/Activities Director), Jenny Martinez, PRHS Teacher (Psychology) and Gaylene Ewing, PRHS Teacher (Science) frolic and run through the halls of the Paso Robles High School to express their excitement and uncertainty moving forward in this “new world.”

For the first time in forever… students will return to campus, and the teachers and staff explain they could not be more thrilled.

The creative inspiration behind the musical-themed video remake to Disney Frozen’s “First Time in Forever” was Jen Gaviola, Deputy Superintendent, and Paso Robles High School Teachers, Marcy Keyser-Goodnow, Jennifer Bedrosian, Jenny Martinez, and Gaylene Ewing.

