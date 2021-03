Open discussion of Legislative Session and COVID-19 Recovery in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO – Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo), Congressman Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara), and State Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) will be participating in a virtual town hall via Zoom on Thursday, Apr. 1 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the current legislative session, COVID-19 recovery, and other district priorities.

To register, visit here.

