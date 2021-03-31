SAN LUIS OBISPO — On Friday, Mar. 26, a San Luis Obispo County jury found Santa Maria resident Alfonso Alarcon-Nunez (42) guilty of thirteen felony counts, including three counts of assault with the intent to commit rape during a residential burglary, four counts of burglary of an occupied residence, one count of rape by force, two counts of rape of an intoxicated individual, one count of oral copulation of an intoxicated individual, one count of assault with intent to commit rape and one count of grand theft involving five female victims, including four college students, from San Luis Obispo.

The conduct involved five separate victims and took place between July 2017 and January 2018.

Alarcon-Nunez perpetrated his series of sexual assaults while working as an Uber driver in the San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County areas, where he victimized individuals using the transport services upon taking them home.

“The five victims, in this case, were brave and courageous in providing the evidence and testimony necessary to achieve justice,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “These predatory crimes were committed against particularly vulnerable victims who placed their trust in the defendant to get them home safely when they were not in a condition to drive a vehicle. Finally, we are grateful for the jury who served and listened to the startling evidence during this time of the pandemic.”

The jury reached their verdict after nearly two weeks of testimony and one-half day of deliberation. Sentencing is scheduled for Apr. 26, at 8:30 a.m. in Department 5 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, the Honorable Craig van Rooyen presiding. Mr. Alarcon-Nunez faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison for his convictions.

The investigation was conducted by the San Luis Obispo City Police Department in collaboration with various law enforcement partners including, the Santa Barbara City Police Department, Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, Pismo Beach Police Department, and the San Luis Obispo County District Attorneys Bureau of Investigation. Deputy District Attorney Melissa Chabra prosecuted the case.

A link to the 2018 press conference can be found here . A copy of the charging document can be accessed here .

Please contact Assistant District Attorney Eric J. Dobroth at (805)781.5819 with any questions.

