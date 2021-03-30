PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles is launching an annual Senior Downtown Parking Permit. Seniors 65 and older can purchase a permit for $5 per year. Permits are valid from Apr. 1 to Mar. 31. With the Senior Permit, seniors can park in any paid parking space Downtown without payment.
Senior Downtown Parking Permit applications are available at the following locations:
- Paso Robles Police Department
- Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center
- Paso Robles Library
- Online at prcity.com/parking
Additional information on Downtown Parking and the Senior Downtown Parking Permit program can be found at prcity.com/parking.