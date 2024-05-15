District passes resolution to observe and honor Memorial Day

PASO ROBLES — An increase for developer fees was up for discussion Tuesday night at the regular Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) meeting on May 14. PRJUSD was set to hold a public hearing at the meeting to consider input on the Developer Fee Justification Study (DFJS) and the adoption of updated Statutory Mitigation Fees on residential and commercial/industrial development.

Trustee Dorian Baker requested to table the discussion and vote to change the development fee. The current fee is set at $4.

“It is the homeowner who will ultimately be paying these developer fees which I believe create an undue burden especially on first time homebuyer, builders, and renters,” explained Baker.

Baker further explained that she felt with declining enrollment within the district, it is not justified to seek an increase.

advertisement

She declared, “I do not support this increase of developer fees at this time.”

Trustee Joel Peterson proposed to hear the information on the developer fee increase but not vote on it for a few more weeks. Adjustments made to development fees is open every two years. The district last updated developer fees on May 14, 2019.

Trustees proceeded to hold the public hearing and discuss the development fees without holding a vote.

Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Brad Pawlowski explained that the fees could be used to build additional campuses if needed and even the Georgia Brown Elementary School campus.

With a lot of development happening in Paso Robles, it was noted by the district that the new housing is not bringing in new students to the district.

No motion was made on the development fees after discussion among trustees and they moved forward with the rest of the agenda.

Trustees did however, unanimously approve a new start time for board meetings. Regularly scheduled PRJUSD meetings will now begin at 6 p.m. then go to closed session and then reopen to general session hopefully around 6:30 p.m. rather than the current 5:30 p.m. start time.

Later in the meeting, trustees unanimously approved a resolution to observe and honor Memorial Day this year. As part of the resolution, administrators will recognize and educate students on the origins and meaning of Memorial Day.

“This is an important issue for not only this community but the entire nation,” said Trustee Kenney Enney as he introduced the resolution. “As we look at all the divisions in the country right now this should be one thing that can easily unite.”

Trustees praised the resolution for being well-written and it was passed unanimously by the school board.

The next Paso Robles Joint Unified School District board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 28, at 6 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...