PASO ROBLES — A ribbon cutting will be held on Friday, June 23, to celebrate the opening of the Paso Robles’ first ever roundabout, located at Golden Hill and Union Road. The project was funded by Development Impact Fees with a grant from SLOCOG; no supplemental sales tax funds were used. The roundabout is expected to be open soon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...