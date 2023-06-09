PASO ROBLES — A ribbon cutting will be held on Friday, June 23, to celebrate the opening of the Paso Robles’ first ever roundabout, located at Golden Hill and Union Road. The project was funded by Development Impact Fees with a grant from SLOCOG; no supplemental sales tax funds were used. The roundabout is expected to be open soon.
About The Author
Paso Robles Press
Articles published by Paso Robles Press may be publicly submitted press releases, contributed articles, staff reports, or other forms of media not specifically authored by a member of our News Staff.
