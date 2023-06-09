The materials were distributed in several areas of the River Oaks neighborhood

PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles has issued a statement in response to some anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ literature distributed earlier this week.

According to a press release from the city, on June 7, city staff received a report from a citizen indicating small plastic bags containing offensive literature were found at multiple locations within the River Oaks neighborhood area. They added that the bags are believed to have been intentionally distributed during the overnight hours of June 6. Upon receipt of the report, the Paso Robles Police Department initiated an investigation, which remains ongoing.

City officials say they unequivocally condemn the distribution of the hateful material.

“The City firmly believes in fostering an inclusive and accepting community where every individual can live without fear or prejudice,” said City Manager Ty Lewis in a statement. “The dissemination of this material undermines the fundamental principles of equality that are the bedrock of a just and harmonious society.”

Anyone with information related to this incident or any other instances of hate speech or discrimination is asked to report it to the Paso Robles Police Department by calling the department’s non-emergency line at (805) 237-6464 or by submitting a tip anonymously via SLO Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP (7867) or slotips.org.

