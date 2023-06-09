PASO ROBLES — On Saturday, June 17, at 1 p.m. in City Park, Paso Robles residents are invited to experience a day of celebration of the Black community. Experience opportunities to remember and learn historic milestones that have lead to progress. This is a day we gather to share culture with food, speakers, games and community. Find more information here facebook.com/events/897285324665398

