PASO ROBLES — On Saturday, June 17, at 1 p.m. in City Park, Paso Robles residents are invited to experience a day of celebration of the Black community. Experience opportunities to remember and learn historic milestones that have lead to progress. This is a day we gather to share culture with food, speakers, games and community. Find more information here facebook.com/events/897285324665398
About The Author
Paso Robles Press
Articles published by Paso Robles Press may be publicly submitted press releases, contributed articles, staff reports, or other forms of media not specifically authored by a member of our News Staff.
