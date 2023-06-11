By Bee Wench Farm

In June, you can find just about anything you are looking for to make any recipe. This month you should start to see some delicious summer produce available. Look for these in-season fruits and veggies to get some great flavor and nutrients:

Cherries

Strawberries

Blueberries

Avocado

Rhubarb

Cucumber

Apricot

Fava beans

Arugula

Summer Squash

Fresh Mint

I personally cannot resist all the fresh and delicious fruit available this time of year. We buy the bigger containers and packs so that we have plenty to enjoy fresh, and we like to freeze some to have for smoothies and treats later in the year when we can’t find them at the markets. Making some lemonade popsicles blended with fruit is a great treat on those hot summer days. Mixing in a little bit of mint with those fruits for a special drink, smoothie, or popsicle is also a great way to cool down.

Summer squash is also a special treat this time of year. Although zucchini is probably the most well know, patty pan squash is the most delicious and fun summer squash around. These are usually yellow or green, look like a flying saucer, and the skin is edible, just like zucchini. They are perfect for cooking up quickly as a tasty and fun side dish or mixed in with some sausage and onions. You can sub-patty pan squash for zucchini in any recipe.

One of our favorite farmers will have plenty of patty pan squash for you to try out. Make sure to visit farmer Nathan at the Aviator Acres stand to get all the patty pan squash and other delicious veggies to go with it. He grows everything he sells at City Farm SLO and makes it to the Paso Farmer’s Market on Tuesday and the Farm and Craft Market in Paso Robles on Saturday mornings. If you want to support Aviator Acres but can’t make it to those markets, he also sells his produce on Harvestly. Try the tasty patty pan squash recipe as a side to your favorite grilled meal this month.

June has a lot going on. From birthdays, Father’s Day, graduations, and more, it seems like it’s always a very busy month. If you do get invited to an event and need to bring a crowd-pleasing dish, try out this amazing Summer Farmer’s Market Salad. It combines all the delicious flavors of the in season produce. Everyone will love this crisp and refreshing dish, and you can make it the day before your event to make everything easier and tastier. You can serve it with tortilla chips, eat it as is, or it is delicious on top of salmon.

Grilled Patty Pan Squash

Ingredients:

4 small patty pan squash

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1 lemon, juiced

1/3 cup fresh parsley, finely minced

2 tablespoons fresh mint, finely minced

6 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

Remove the tops and bottoms of each squash. Cut crosswise into one-inch slices. In a small bowl, whisk together the extra virgin olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, parsley, mint, garlic, salt, and pepper. Set aside. Preheat the grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F) or prepare a grill pan on the stove over medium-high heat. Brush each side of the squash with the mixture — reserving and setting aside any leftover sauce — and grill for two minutes on each side. To achieve perfect grill marks, resist the urge to disturb the squash while grilling. Remove from the grill and serve immediately with the extra sauce spooned over.

Summer Farmer’s Market Salad

Ingredients:

2 cups finely chopped cucumber, peeled and seeded

1/2 cup finely chopped tomato

1/4 cup chopped red onion

2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped

4-1/2 teaspoons minced fresh cilantro

1 garlic clove, minced

1/4 cup reduced-fat sour cream

1-1/2 teaspoons lemon juice

1-1/2 teaspoons lime juice

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon seasoned salt

Garnish with fresh cilantro (optional)

Baked tortilla chip scoops (optional)

Directions:

In a small bowl, combine the first seven ingredients. In another bowl, combine the sour cream, lemon juice, lime juice, cumin, cilantro, and seasoned salt. Pour over cucumber mixture and toss gently to coat. Serve with chips.

Notes: The easiest way to seed a cucumber is to peel it first and then cut it in half lengthwise. Use a spoon to scrape out the very center. You can skip this part, but it may make the salad extra watery.

