PASO ROBLES — Trinity Lutheran Church and School have announced the selection of Lisa Hopkins to serve as its next principal.

“After a nationwide search, the selection committee unanimously selected Lisa as the best candidate,” said Mark Schudde, pastor of Trinity. Hopkins will take up the duties as principal this June.

“I am honored to be chosen to serve Trinity Lutheran Church and School in this capacity,” Hopkins said. “I look forward to building Christ-centered relationships with our families and the community of Paso Robles as Trinity’s principal.”

Hopkins will succeed Principal Jane Fairbank, who has served at Trinity School for 31 years. Fairbank first developed and directed the Trinity Preschool program, which grew to 100 preschoolers. In 2002, Fairbank took up the position of principal, where she has served for the past 21 years.

Fairbank will retire in June following the completion of this current school year.

Lutheran elementary schools number 808 institutions across the United States, with four international schools. They rank only second to the Roman Catholic schools in numbers as private schools. Therefore, the selection committee had a broad spectrum of principal candidates to consider.

Lisa Hopkins has served 23 years as an educator in Paso Robles. Her first position was as an agriculture educator and FFA advisor at Paso Robles High School. The agriculture department at Paso High runs much like a “school within a school.” Hopkins carried not only the position of teacher, but assisted in program management during her 13 years at PRHS.

For the past 12 years, Hopkins has taught at Trinity School at both the elementary and middle school levels.

In June, she will have completed the nationally known SLED Leadership and Administration Program, which is a year-long process that includes both in-person and self-led project learning under a mentor. Hopkins’ projects included curriculum review and serving as mentor to a number of newer teachers at Trinity.

In addition to the SLED certificate, Hopkins has her Bachelor of Science degree, her Master’s degree, and also her teaching credentials, all from Cal Poly. She has additional certifications in Clear Single Subject Teaching and Clear Specialist Instructional Credentials.

“Trinity has been blessed with exceptional staff over our 60-year history,” said David Marchell, congregation president. “While we will miss Jane and her leadership, we are confident that Lisa has the leadership skills, the heart, and the gifts to serve the Trinity Lutheran School families well into the future.”

The congregation of Trinity Lutheran has served Paso Robles for over 100 years. The school has just celebrated its 60th anniversary Year. Together, they look forward to serving the North County well into the future.

