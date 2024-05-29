Elie Chavez was awarded the medal for her passionate, confident, and hardworking leadership traits

PASO ROBLES — On Tuesday, May 21, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors Chambers was filled with families from throughout the county who came to watch their students receive special recognition. Paso Robles High School (PRHS) senior Elidia (Elie) Chavez was recognized for her outstanding leadership at school and in her community. The County Board of Supervisors and the Community Foundation presented Chavez with the 2024 Weyhrich Leadership Award and medal for her passionate, confident, and hardworking leadership traits.

Chavez has excelled academically while leading as ASB president, the 2024 Paso Robles High School “student trustee,” and served in prior years on both the Student Council and the Student Senate. According to a press release from the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, Chavez has the courage to “step out of the box” and thus lead, whether in school or the community. She likes to make a difference in people’s lives and affect change. Her approach is to identify a problem, research its background, develop a survey to gather data, and then work for a successful outcome. She has the skills to be respectful and the confidence to “speak up,” especially during times of tense school or community debates about diverse but important school policies.

In school with her classmates, teachers, and mentors, and with the scholarship interviewers, she is humble and kind and inspires others with her integrity and her evident work ethic. Always soft-spoken yet disciplined and determined, she shows that reliability and hard work pay off. Chavez will be attending the University of San Diego and hopes to become a mechanical engineer, where her personal skills in time management will undoubtedly facilitate her goal to continue to be a highly productive student and leader.

About the Richard J. Weyhrich Leadership Award

The Richard J. Weyhrich Leadership Award was established at The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County through a generous bequest of Richard John Weyhrich. As a young man, Weyhrich graduated from West Point and received a commission in the U.S. Army, embarking on a leadership path that would define his career. As a successful financial advisor and consultant, Weyhrich later helped establish the Hebert Alumni Center at the West Point Military Academy. Weyhrich also supported numerous local organizations, including Hospice of San Luis Obispo, Cuesta College, the Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo, and the Clark Center in Arroyo Grande. His driving passion was empowering and encouraging individuals with leadership potential, a passion that continues to live on through this scholarship.

Feature Image: From left: Jen Chavez, Elie Chavez, and PRJUSD Superintendent Dr. Curt Dubost are shown on Tuesday, May 21, at the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting. Photo provided by Paso Robles Joint Unified School District

