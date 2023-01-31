Interdistrict Transfer applications will be accepted beginning March 1

TEMPLETON — New student enrollment (grades TK-2) for the 2023-24 school year has begun. To pre-register, email the following three items required from your new student(s) to jfielder@templetonusd.org.

Proof of residence (Current utility bill or escrow documents with your name and physical address on it)

Child’s birth certificate

Immunization records (even if not current for school entry)

**California Senate Bill 277 states that exemptions for religious beliefs or other personal beliefs will no longer be accepted.

Please be advised that kindergarten class placement is based on many factors. AM/PM class preference will be considered but cannot be guaranteed.

Letters confirming AM/PM placement will be mailed in late June for all students whose online registration is complete and a copy of a current immunization record that meets all of the requirements for school entry has been submitted.

The Kindergarten Readiness Act changed the age for entrance into kindergarten in California. Children

must be five years of age for kindergarten by Sept. 1 for the 2023-2024 school year.

Transitional kindergarten is the first year of a two-year kindergarten program for children whose kindergarten entrance is changed as a result of this law. Children will be enrolled in transitional kindergarten if their fifth birthday is between Sept. 2 and April 2 for the 2023-2024 school year entry.

**All transitional kindergarten students must meet the same requirements as kindergarten students, including proof of residency, birth certificate, and immunizations current for school entry.

You must first be released from your district of residence before contacting the Templeton District Office at 960 Old County Road.

