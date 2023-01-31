“An Evening of Music & Wine featuring Styx”

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair has announced that Styx has been confirmed to perform in concert Friday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m. An Evening of Music & Wine featuring Styx will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Tickets will be available for purchase Friday, March 10, 2023, at 10 a.m. PST and will be $35 (Grandstand) and $75 (Golden Circle seating) and will be available on the California Mid-State Fair’s Official website MidStateFair.com. The Box Office cannot guarantee the authenticity or validity of any tickets purchased outside of our official channels.

If you were a table holder in 2022, table renewal procedures and additional information will be sent via email at a later date. If you have any questions or are interested in putting your name on the wait list for a table, please email the Box Office at tickets@midstatefair.com.

A new era of hope, survival, and prosperity comes calling with the release of CRASH OF THE CROWN, STYX’s “masterpiece” latest studio album, which was written pre-pandemic and recorded during the trying times of the pandemic. The legendary and multi-Platinum rockers — James “JY” Young (lead vocals, guitars), Tommy Shaw (lead vocals, guitars), Chuck Panozzo (bass, vocals), Todd Sucherman (drums, percussion), Lawrence Gowan (lead vocals, keyboards), Ricky Phillips (bass, guitar, vocals), and CRASH OF THE CROWN producer and co-writer Will Evankovich (guitars) — released their 17th album June 18, 2021 on the band’s label, Alpha Dog 2T/UMe, which is available as clear vinyl, black vinyl, and CD on digital platforms and at Styxworld.com.

STYX’s holy mission for cutting CRASH OF THE CROWN was crystal-clear to its co-creator from the get-go.

“Absolutely no obstacles were going to get in the way of how we approached creating this album,” singer/guitarist Tommy Shaw concludes about the herculean recording efforts of his fellow COTC makers. “And everything came out exactly the way we wanted to hear it.”

Shortly before CRASH OF THE CROWN came out, STYX released new music on THE SAME STARDUST EP as part of Record Store Day (June 12, 2021). Available on blue 180-gram 12-inch vinyl only, featuring two brand-new songs on side one (“The Same Stardust” and “Age of Entropia”), as well as five live performances on side two of some of STYX’s classic hits previously heard during their “STYX Fix” livestreams that have been keeping fans company during the pandemic on their official YouTube page, including “Mr. Roboto,” “Man In The Wilderness,” “Miss America,” “Radio Silence,” and “Renegade.” On September 17, 2021, THE SAME STARDUST was made available worldwide on all digital platforms.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30 and this year’s theme is “Shake, Rattle & Roll!”

