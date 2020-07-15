PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Planning Commission will consider the Beechwood Specific Plan at its teleconference-only meeting, Tuesday, July 28, at 6:30 p.m.

The 235-acre site is located in the southeast corner of the City; south of Meadowlark Road, east of Virginia Peterson Elementary, and north of Creston Road.

If approved by the Planning Commission and City Council, the project would result in the development of 911 residential units, 5.6 acres of commercial and mixed-use development; an 8-acre public park; and 20 acres of open space.

The meeting agenda will be available here by July 24. Through the month of July, view the applicant’s Virtual Open House here. Review the Environmental Impact Report here.

