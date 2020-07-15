PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Superintendent Curt Dubost and Director of Student Services Nate Maas will be holding a live-stream conversation at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, on District planning for returning to school in the fall.

To view the live-stream visit, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTG5DZtaQn-Mo3IGcohE2Mw.

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District trustees have scheduled a special meeting for 5 p.m. Thursday, July 23, to discuss and likely settle on a return-to-school plan. The District has targeted returning to school in some form on Aug. 20.

