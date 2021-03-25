CSC office is currently open by appointment only, plans are in place to start bringing individuals back into in-person sessions in May 2021

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Cancer Support Community CA Central Coast (CSC-CCC) is pleased to announce Jessica Main as the new Executive Director taking over for the much loved Shannon D’Acquisto. D’Acquisto recently left her role as CSC-CCC to become the Director at Hearst Cancer Resource Center in San Luis Obispo. The Board wants to thank D’Acquisto for her six years of excellent service to the organization as the Executive Director and the previous four years on the Board of Directors. Main and D’Acquisto look forward to having the two organizations collaborate to serve the community. Main is an active member of the North County community, where she has been involved in numerous boards and is the former CEO of the Templeton Chamber of Commerce.

Main is excited to take on this new role as the Executive Director of the CSC-CCC to continue the great work of offering FREE Cancer Support resources to Cancer patients and their families. CSC-CCC offers weekly support groups, education, restorative fitness, hats and wigs, family programs, patient navigation, helpline, counseling, grupo de apoyo, resources, and more to all people touched by cancer so that no one faces cancer alone.

Main says she is honored to have been chosen to lead CSC-CCC, and “I’m looking forward to furthering the mission to ensure that all people touched by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action and sustained by community.”

Main has a Bachelor’s Degree in Visual Communication with a minor in Business from The University of California, Davis. For 16 years, she has been self-employed with her company JEM Design, creating print and website design for numerous businesses throughout San Luis Obispo County. In November 2018, Main became the CEO of the Templeton Chamber of Commerce and served that organization well until June of 2020, when due to Covid-19 losses, the Templeton Chamber Board of Directors had to make the difficult decision to lay her off. From July to December 2020, Main was the contracted Media Coordinator and Marketing Manager for San Luis Obispo County in the Clerk Recorders Office performing the Voter Outreach and Education for the Nov. 3 General Election. Main lives in North County with her two children, enjoys spending time with her animals and competes in Three Day Equestrian Eventing.

The Executive Board and Board of Directors spent extensive time evaluating applications and conducted multiple interviews to find the best candidate for the position. Dr. Shannon Berry, CSC-CCC Board President, said, “We had a great experience interviewing some exceptional candidates. It showed us what a respected and wonderful organization Cancer Support Community has become here on the Central Coast. I am excited to welcome our new director and I look forward to the continued growth of CSC under her new leadership.”

Although the office is currently open by appointment only and remains socially distanced via Zoom, plans are in place to start bringing individuals back into in-person sessions in May 2021. Group sizes will be limited, socially distanced, and RSVP required; visit cscslo.org for more information on our programs.

Members of the community are encouraged to support our organization by signing up for the upcoming Tour of Paso Ride on Sunday, May 2. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m., 50 Mile Riders staggered start begins at 8:30 a.m., 26 Mile Riders staggered start begins at 9:30 a.m., and a drive-thru lunch will be provided starting at 11:30 a.m. To register, visit cscslo.org/Support-Our-Work/Tour-of-Paso-Bike-Ride or call (805) 238-4411 for more information.

About The mission of Cancer Support Community-California Central Coast is to help those affected by cancer and their loved ones enhance their health and well-being. With a motto of “So that no one faces cancer alone,” CSC-CCC provides a professional program of social and emotional support, as well as education in order for participants to learn vital skills that will enable them regain control, reduce isolation, and restore hope, regardless of the stage of disease. Fundraisers, private donations, and sponsors enable CSC-CCC to continue its work with the local community.

