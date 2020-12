SAN MIGUEL – The San Miguel Firefighters Association (SMFA) has put together a community effort to “Light up San Miguel” this year to be a part of the “Christmas Light Drive Maps” of SLO County.

SMFA is awarding the Top 3 Decorated with cash prizes!

$150 First Place

$100 Second Place

$50 Third Place

Residents of San Luis Obispo County are encouraged to visit San Miguel and follow the map! You can share which locations are your favorite by tagging them on Social Media @SMFirefightersAssoc.

“Light Up San Miguel” Map











