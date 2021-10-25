Sanders is an Ovarian Cancer survivor and served as former Development Director at CSC-CCC

CENTRAL COAST — The Cancer Support Community California Central Coast (CSC-CCC) has announced Candice Sanders as their new Executive Director. CSC-CCC is a local non-profit, supporting the social and emotional needs of cancer patients and their families at no charge. They offer services to the whole family, no matter what stage of cancer or recovery.

Sanders is an Ovarian Cancer survivor and served as former Development Director at CSC-CCC. She is excited to take on this new role as the Executive Director of CSC-CCC and is proud to continue their great work of offering support resources. CSC-CCC is a unique organization, as it offers weekly support groups, education, restorative fitness, hats and wigs, family programs, patient navigation, individual counseling, grupo de apoyo, and more to all people touched by cancer, and all services are offered at no cost to their participants.

Sanders says she is honored to have been chosen to lead CSC-CCC. “Cancer Support Community served as a beacon of hope for me during my battle with cancer, and I look forward to carrying on the torch of our mission to ensure that all people touched by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by our community.”

“The social and emotional programs CSC-CCC offers are vital to our community. By connecting with others affected by cancer and receiving support from our team of mental health professionals, the patients and families we serve can begin to gain hope and improve their overall well-being,” mentioned Sanders.

CSC-CCC’s office is conveniently located in the medical center of Templeton at 1051 Las Tablas Road. “Although all our programs remain virtual via Zoom, we are still here, and our office is open Monday – Thursday from 9 am-4:30 p.m., and additional hours are available by appointment. If you or someone you know is affected by cancer, we are here to help, with more than 30 programs offered each month” remarked Sanders.

“We will continually strive to widen our support to those impacted by cancer, and we are looking forward to expanding our services and reaching further into our community, and I am humbled to be able to help lead that growth. CSC-CCC holds a special place in my heart, and I look forward to giving back to a place that gave so much to me during a very scary time in my life,” says Sanders.

Cancer Support Community – California Central Coast is solely funded by private donors, endowments, and sponsorships. All funds raised stay in San Luis Obispo County to support local families. “Families impacted by cancer count on us, and we count on the generosity of our local community, to ensure that no one faces cancer alone.” Members of the community are encouraged to learn more about CSC-CCC and its programs and support their work by visiting their website at cscslo.org or by calling (805) 238-4411.

About Cancer Support Community- CA Central Coast: The mission of Cancer Support Community-California Central Coast is to help those affected by cancer and their loved ones enhance their health and well-being. With a motto of “So that no one faces cancer alone,” CSC provides a professional program of social and emotional support, as well as education for participants to learn vital skills that will enable them regain control, reduce isolation, and restore hope, regardless of the stage of disease.

