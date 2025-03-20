Authorities arrest 31-year-old Zachary Bernal of Atascadero in connection with the collision

ATASCADERO — A tragic hit-and-run incident on Friday afternoon has left the Atascadero community in mourning after an 11-year-old boy was fatally struck by a vehicle. Authorities swiftly launched an investigation, leading to the arrest of 31-year-old Zachary Bernal of Atascadero in connection with the fatal collision.

According to the Atascadero Police Department (APD), the accident occurred on March 14, in the 10800 block of El Camino Real. Witnesses reported that a gray Dodge Ram hit the young boy, later identified as José Gutiérrez, and fled the scene. Emergency responders arrived quickly, but the child succumbed to his injuries.

Law enforcement officials immediately began searching for the suspect and the vehicle, deploying drones and closing a portion of El Camino Real between El Bordo Avenue and The Knolls at Avenida Maria. As of 5 p.m. that evening, APD Chief Daniel Suttles was unable to provide an update on the search.

Following an extensive investigation, officers identified Zachary Bernal as the registered owner and driver of the vehicle. Authorities located the 2003 Ford F-150, believed to be involved, abandoned behind an apartment complex near the crash site. Bernal was taken into custody and now faces multiple charges, including:

Vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated (California Penal Code 191.5(b))

Felony hit-and-run resulting in death or injury (California Vehicle Code 20001(a))

Possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl)

The San Luis Obispo County Superior Court has also added a special allegation of fleeing the scene to Bernal’s charges. He remains in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail with bail set at over $1 million. His arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday, March 19.

In response to this heartbreaking event, the Atascadero Unified School District Superintendent Tom Butler, issued a statement confirming that the victim was an Atascadero Middle School student. Grief counseling services have been made available to students and staff to support those affected by the tragedy. In the Atascadero Unified School District meeting on Tuesday, March 18, board trustees and some speaking in public comment expressed their condolences to José’s family and friends.

A growing memorial has been set up along El Camino Real, where members of the community have gathered to pay their respects. On March 15, a vigil was held, with more than 20 people bringing flowers, candles, and toys to honor José. One young boy was seen crying while holding onto his mother as he placed a toy at the memorial site.

Local businesses have rallied to support the victim’s family, offering financial assistance during this difficult time. The Creston House and General Store in Creston launched a fundraiser, pledging to donate $5 for every pizza sold over a 10-day period. Proceeds will help José’s mother travel to Mexico to lay her son to rest. The community has shown incredible solidarity, with many residents participating in fundraising efforts. On the first day alone, the pizza fundraiser generated $438, and organizers hope to sustain momentum through March 27. Additionally, a GoFundMe campaign has raised over $21,000 to assist the family with expenses.

The APD continues to gather evidence and urges anyone with additional information to come forward. Individuals with security footage or who witnessed the incident are encouraged to contact the Atascadero Police Department Detective Bureau at (805) 470-3252. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to San Luis Obispo Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

This tragic event has left an indelible mark on the Atascadero community, highlighting the devastating consequences of impaired and reckless driving. While justice is being pursued, the loss of a young life has deeply affected local residents, reinforcing the need for continued awareness and support for the victim’s grieving family.

Feature Image: A photo of José Gutiérrez is shown placed with a teddy bear at his memorial on El Camino Real in Atascadero. The 11-year-old was fatally struck in a hit-and-run Friday, March 15, at the site. Photo by Rick Evans/PRP

