Templeton Historical Museum hosted its first “Some Like It Hot” event fundraiser

TEMPLETON — It was hot down in Templeton on Saturday, March 15, but not because of the weather. The Templeton Historical Museum hosted its first “Some Like it Hot” event — a blacksmithing competition and chili cook-off with proceeds benefitting the museum.

Teams of professional blacksmithing artists not only from the county but also from all over the state came to compete in the event, with their creations auctioned off at the end of the day. Additionally, locals competed in a chili cook-off, and the community voted for their favorite dishes.

Contestants in the blacksmithing are shown in action during the “Some Like It Hot” event March 15 at Templeton Historical Museum. In addition to the blacksmithing competition, the museum also hosted a chili cook-off. Photo by Camille DeVaul

The resident blacksmith at the museum, David Thayer, was inspired to create the blacksmithing competition in Templeton based on some other events in the state involved with the California Blacksmith Association (CBA). Thayer noticed the Central Coast was lacking in an event to bring blacksmiths together and thought this would be a good opportunity to do just that.

As resident blacksmith at the museum, Thayer is responsible for taking care of the blacksmith shop and keeping it active while also providing blacksmithing education to the community. The museum has partnered with the CBA to be a satellite education facility for the association.

“We teach what I call discovery blacksmith classes for people who have never touched it at all to come in and learn about it and make something the first time,” Thayer explained. “And then we also teach a full curriculum course of blacksmith education for level one blacksmithing. So you can get a certificate.”

The museum also had their first hand forged sculpture exhibition and attendees participated in a silent auction featuring local treasures and event artwork. Artists featured in the exhibition included Uri Hofi, Zeevik Gottlieb, Michael Budd, John Barron, Randy Augsburger, The Stenico Brothers, Kirk McNeill, Patrick Quinn, Than King, and Meagan Crowley.

Thayer hopes this will be the first of many events of its kind at the museum, something that can not only support the museum but also bring awareness to the blacksmithing industry. “Blacksmiths have always been adopters of the latest technology trying to make things easier and better and faster … blacksmithing has been a very functional service to society for eons and eons and making things efficient and effective,” he said.

The blacksmithing competitions were extended to include a chili cook-off with local competitors. Team CPR included three friends: Pete Simmons, Colin Blakely, and Rob Foster, who was also competing as a blacksmithing artist. They cooked their chili in a traditional dutch oven which was displayed on a makeshift campground with nods to the area’s local history.

Pete Simmons (left) and Colin Blakely of Team CPR competed in the chili cook-off alongside their teammate Rob Foster (not shown), who was also competing in the blacksmithing contest. Photo by Camille DeVaul

“These guys are family mentors and friends, and they’ve been in the community since the ’70s, so we’re honored to be here competing with the chili,” said Blakely. “Everything that we brought is locally sourced and raised by us.”

Their chili recipe started with a cookbook passed down through the generations and was rated a 2.879 on a 1-5 heat scale.

“It’s a cool touch to be contributing and we’re big fans of history in general and what Templeton’s doing here in the museum. We’re happy to be part of the competition,” Blakely added.

Thayer appreciated the museum’s in getting the event off the ground. “Everybody here, the board of directors and membership are just so great and so supportive and if it wasn’t for this whole environment, it wouldn’t have been able to happen,” he said.

To learn more about the Templeton Historical Museum and its upcoming events, visit templetonmuseum.com

Feature Image: Contestants in the blacksmithing competition do their thing during the “Some Like It Hot” event on March 15 at the Templeton Historical Museum. Photo by Camille DeVaul/PRP

