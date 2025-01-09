Former Atascadero mayor takes SLO County office as Debbie Arnold steps down after 12 years

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Former Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno was officially sworn in as the District 5 San Luis Obispo County Supervisor on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Moreno will be filling the seat formerly filled by Debbie Arnold, who retires after serving 12 years on the board.

Arnold led the meeting one last time as chairperson, calling the first meeting of the year a special one as Moreno was sworn in with returning Supervisors John Peschong (District 1) and Dawn Ortiz-Legg (District 3).

Moreno started her career in local politics when she was appointed to Atascadero’s Planning Commission in 2008 and served as chairperson in 2010. She was then appointed to the Atascadero City Council in 2012, elected in 2014, elected as mayor in 2018, and reelected mayor in 2020 and 2022. Moreno ran against her fellow Atascadero Councilmember Susan Funk for the District 5 seat and secured it back in March 2024.

You can read more about Moreno’s era in Atascadero at atascaderonews.com/atascadero-news-magazine/colony-people/the-end-of-an-era-celebrating-six-years-and-beyond-of-mayor-heather-moreno/

San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Elena Cano led the swearing-in of the three supervisors, saying, “The tradition of the Oath of Office dates back to George Washington’s first inauguration in 1789. Even today, these words connect public servants to centuries of democratic values.”

Seated next to bouquets of flowers, Arnold addressed the full board room. During the last election cycle, Arnold chose not to run for a fourth term.

“It was a funny feeling coming through those doors for the last time after 12 years,” said Arnold, who calls her time as supervisor an honor of a lifetime. “I can’t thank everyone enough. This was a big part of my life and I appreciate all of you.”

Vice Chairperson Ortiz-Legg then presented Arnold with a plaque to commemorate her time as an SLO County Supervisor.

“I appreciate your service as well; we all do,” said Ortiz-Legg.

A standing ovation was the given to Arnold as she stepped down, flowers and plaque in hand, to move on to her next chapter in life.

Ortiz-Legg was then elected to serve as the next chairperson with Supervisor Jimmy Paulding as vice chairperson for the 2025 term per the Board’s Rules of Procedure.

“It is humbling and sobering to be an elected representative of the people in your own community,” said Ortiz-Legg, who thanked family, constituents, and colleagues for their support.

She continued to acknowledge the county’s struggle of affordable living: “I hope that we work together and that we can help you all achieve your dreams together.”

Moreno then took a moment to address the community.

“I commit to listening, to collaborating with my colleagues, to really working, doing the people’s work, doing what you sent us here for, and we have a lot of challenges ahead,” said Moreno. “Thank you for placing your trust in me.”

Peschong gave a few words as begins another term as District 1 supervisor.

“I am going to continue to be simple, clear, and concise… I want to thank the constituents and the people that live in District 1 that have put up with me for the last eight years, and I look forward to working with you for another four years,” said Peschong.

The next San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 9 a.m.

Featured Image: San Luis Obispo County Supervisors (from) John Peschong (District 1), Heather Moreno (District 5), and Dawn Ortiz-Legg (District 3) are sworn-in for their terms by County Clerk/Recorder Elena Cano at the Jan. 7 supervisors meeting. Photo by Camille DeVaul

