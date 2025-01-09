SLO County residents can snag $99 tickets until Feb. 28

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Wine Country’s premier celebration, Paso Wine Fest, returns May 15-18, and you can take advantage of the exclusive Locals Only tickets at a special price. On sale now through Friday, Feb. 28, locals enjoy discounted General Admission tickets for the Grand Tasting on Saturday, May 17, for $99. This significant savings is only for SLO County residents. Visit pasowine.com/winefest/ to learn more.

Locals Only tickets are available for purchase in person only at the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance and the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce, making it an exclusive opportunity to support local and experience Paso Wine Fest like never before. Proof of residency is required (a driver’s license or ID with a San Luis Obispo County address).

The Paso Wine Fest Grand Tasting is the ultimate gathering of over 100 of Paso Robles’ top wineries, all in one place. From 12 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 17, attendees will enjoy:

Unique tastings under the shade of high, open-aired tents where Paso winemakers share their tastes and unique personalities.

Immersive and artistic brand experiences that showcase the creativity of the wineries.

Complimentary culinary bites from the region’s best chefs and caterers to pair with exceptional wines.

Local distilled spirits and brews, as well as live entertainment to keep the vibe going strong.

With this many wineries and experiences, all captured at the Paso Robles Event Center, Paso Wine Fest is the must-attend event of the year for local wine lovers.

Locals can secure their attendance for the Grand Tasting for only $99. This offer is valid from now through Feb. 28, exclusively for residents of San Luis Obispo County. Tickets can only be purchased in person at the following locations:

Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance (1314 Spring St., Paso Robles)

San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce (895 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo)

Don't miss out — this price won't last as the offer expires on Feb. 28.

Hours of operation:

Paso Robles Wine County Alliance Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce Sunday-Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Act now – prices will increase

Locals Only: $99 (Deadline Feb. 28)

Spring Pricing: $165 (March 1 to April 30)

General Admission: $175 (May 1 to 17)

Paso Wine Fest offers a full weekend of festivities, including winery-hosted dinners, concerts, yoga, vineyard tours, and more. Mark your calendar for May 15-18 and get ready to make lasting memories. For tickets and a full schedule of events, visit pasowine.com

About Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance

The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance is the official trade and marketing organization that represents wineries, growers, and businesses in the Paso Robles American Viticultural Area. Centrally located between San Francisco and Los Angeles, along California’s Central Coast, Paso Robles Wine Country encompasses more than 40,000 vineyard acres and 200 wineries. For more information, visit pasowine.com

