Local chefs, wineries, and the community come together to support interactive learning

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Children’s Museum is holding its annual fundraiser, Cioppino & Vino. The fundraiser helps to raise the necessary funds to continue the legacy of Tom Martin’s dream to create a place where children can play and learn in a safe and interactive environment while preserving the volunteer firehouse.

The children and families who play at the museum depend on the generosity of private donors and the community. Enjoy this delicious afternoon of wine, food, and fun — all while supporting the Paso Robles Children’s Museum.

The event will feature cioppino tasting from local chefs, wine tasting, cheese and wine pairings, and live and silent auctions, with all proceeds going directly to the museum. The cioppino will be made by local chefs with each putting their own unique touch on the dish. Cioppino will be tasted by a panel of judges and the winner will receive the Judges’ Award. The chefs will also be vying for the guests’ votes hoping to win the People’s Choice Award. Wine will be poured by outstanding Paso Robles producers.

Cioppino and Vino will be held Sunday, March 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Paso Robles Event Center. Tickets are $75 per person for general admission, while reserved tables for eight are available for $750. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit event.auctria.com/333dd76b-5afe-42a0-b2dd-115e912701a3/?utm_source=Museum%20Members%20and%20Supporters&utm_campaign=e786dd73fe-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2018_08_16_09_50_COPY_02&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_6ed265c964-e786dd73fe-16690577

Feature Image: A savory bowl of cioppino, paired with fresh salad and bread, captures the delicious offerings featured at the 2024 Paso Robles Children’s Museum’s annual Cioppino & Vino fundraiser. Contributed Photo

