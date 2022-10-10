Festivities will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 12 to 3 p.m.

TEMPLETON — On Nov. 20, 1886, the first Southern Pacific passenger train arrived in the new town of Templeton. Southern Pacific was extending the railroad from San Francisco to Los Angeles. Templeton was the route terminus for three years.

Templeton Historical Museum Society has been remembering that historic date since 2006. This year’s festivities will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 12 to 3 p.m. Pie and cake will be served until they run out, so come early.

There will be short lectures relative to Templeton’s history and a guided walking tour discovering the old buildings of Templeton (weather permitting). The museum’s house and the original railroad depot will also be available for tours. The depot has many railroad artifacts and houses a 1927 Ford Model “T” and the original fire cart purchased in 1909, by the newly formed Templeton Fire District. Also, the old Blacksmith’s shop will be opened to view the restored 1932 Templeton School bus, 1934 Templeton Fire Truck, and the newly restored Model “T” fire truck along with displays showing the workings of the blacksmiths dating back to 1917. David Thayer will be displaying his blacksmith talents throughout the event.

