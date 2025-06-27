PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles and Travel Paso are inviting the community to celebrate Independence Day at Barney Schwartz Park on Friday, July 4, with an afternoon and evening packed with family-friendly fun, live music, and fireworks.

Activities run from 4 to 10 p.m., featuring bounce houses, field games, food trucks, a live KJUG broadcast, and a concert by Moonshiner Collective at 7 p.m. The fireworks show begins around 9:15 p.m.

Important reminders:

Limited parking — carpooling is highly recommended.

RV parking opens at noon on a first-come, first-served basis.

No alcohol, pets, or fireworks are allowed.

Bring chairs, sunscreen, water, and a jacket for cooler evening temps.

Road closures and parking alerts:

Union Road at Hwy 46 closes at 7 p.m.

Paso Robles Blvd. will be closed throughout the event.

No parking on Union Road from July 3 at 7 a.m. to July 4 at 11 p.m.

Attendees are asked to plan ahead, stay patient, and follow all signage and law enforcement instructions to ensure a safe and smooth celebration.

For full details, visit prcity.com/July4

Feature Photo by Brittany App

