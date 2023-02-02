Tickets are limited and may be purchased now for $12 per person

PASO ROBLES — Park Cinemas and the Paso Robles Main Street Association invite you to join them for their Valentine’s Movie Night on Sunday, Feb. 19.

The annual event is back, this time to enjoy the 1947 classic, “The Ghost and Mrs. Muir,” starring Jean Tierney, Rex Harrison, and Natalie Wood in performances unmatched on the big screen Sunday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m. at Park Cinemas in Downtown Paso Robles as part of the association’s Valentine Movie Night. Popcorn, chocolate, and soda are included in your $12 ticket. The event starts at 7 p.m., and seating is assigned when you buy your ticket from Park Cinemas, 1100 Pine Street in Paso Robles.

In 1900, Lucy Muir (Gene Tierney), widowed for one year, decides to move out of her controlling in-laws’ London home to the English seaside with her adolescent daughter Anna (Natalie Wood) and their long-devoted maid Martha (Edna Best). Despite the rental agent trying to dissuade her, Lucy decides to rent Gull Cottage at Whitecliff-by-the-Sea. She learns firsthand before she makes the decision the rental agent’s hesitance is because the cottage is haunted, supposedly by its now deceased former owner, seaman Captain Daniel Gregg (Sir Rex Harrison).

Tickets are limited and may be purchased now for $12 per person at the Park Cinemas box office or at ParkCinemas.com. For more information, call 805-238-4103. Visa. Mastercard. American Express and Discover accepted

