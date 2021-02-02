Fundraiser For Woods Humane Society April 10-11

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — April is time once again to enjoy the Central Coast while helping animals in need during the Annual Wine 4 Paws Weekend benefiting Woods Humane Society.

This year, participants can choose from supporting the fundraiser by ordering from home or venturing out safely with a reservation and your mask.

Throughout the Pandemic, Woods Humane Society has been caring for homeless pets and finding them forever homes. At the same time, many programs remain postponed until further notice, and essential fundraising events may not return again this year.

According to Woods, incoming funds for services have been reduced significantly, but expenses have not slowed down. That is why the 2021 Wine 4 Paws weekend is more crucial than ever.

Wine 4 Paws Weekend can help support local businesses (and get people out of the house or not) and enjoy some great Central Coast Offerings; in return, the funds raised will help support Woods’ ongoing efforts.

The wineries are now open for outdoor tastings by appointment. However, if you don’t feel comfortable going out, you can participate in Wine 4 Paws from afar, just like last year – order online, by phone, or by email. Have it shipped with one of the many shipping deals that will be offered, or swing by the Tasting Room and take advantage of curbside pickup.

Jeffry’s BBQ in Paso Robles will be offering up their delicious BBQ, whether you want to take it home or enjoy it on their heated outdoor patio.

Last year’s event went virtual and was a huge success, thanks to all the committed participants and longtime supporters. Wood’s was able to help the homeless animals during one of their most significant times of need and enjoy quality Central Coast offerings.

To join in on the event, visit wine4paws.com to see the more than 70 small businesses throughout SLO County that are donating a percentage of sales to Woods Humane Society on Apr. 10-11.

Each winery’s logo on the site will directly link to their website where participants can make a tasting reservation for that weekend. It is advised to book your reservation early because those spots fill up fast.

If you wish to stay close to home, there are some pre-shopping and planning items you can choose from. When you buy wine anytime on Apr. 10-11, a percentage of your purchase will be donated to Woods. Everyone will be offering shipping deals as well as specials, and if you’re a local, you can even go out and do a “curbside pickup.”

The list of participating wineries is long, in addition to an olive oil producer and Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ in Paso Robles.

Visit wine4paws.com to learn more. The community support is critical. By participating in Wine 4 Paws, Woods wants to remind everyone that you are not only helping the animals, but you are also helping small businesses during this difficult time.

Woods Humane Society cares for over 3,000 cats and dogs each year at their San Luis Obispo and Atascadero facilities until they can be united with loving families. In November of 2018, they opened the first North County low-cost spay and neuter clinic in Atascadero. Any pet owner can utilize this clinic.

During the pandemic, Woods has continued to give the highest level of care, providing dogs and cats food, shelter, primary veterinary care, exercise, and enrichment. Many animals have been sent to foster care, and Woods continues to do appointment-based adoptions to fulfill their mission.

For Woods to continue to provide the same level of care to homeless companion animals and offer them second chances in 2021, the community’s help is needed.

Wine 4 Paws helps ensure that Woods can continue to offer our community animals the highest level of care.

For additional information, please contact Sarah Tomasetti, Director of Wine 4 Paws, at info@wine4paws.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related